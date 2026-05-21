/Who Is Vanessa Trump? Former model and Donald Trump Jr ex-wife diagnosed with breast cancer

Vanessa Trump, ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr, has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She shared the personal update on her social media account on Wednesday, May 20. She recently underwent a procedure and is now working with her doctors on a treatment plan. 48-year-old Vanessa was married to Trump Jr for more than a decade until 2018.

“I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids and those closest to me,” she wrote. Former sister-in-law Ivanka Trump responded to the post, urging a swift recovery.

“While this isn’t news anyone expects, I’m working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan,” she said. “I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week.”

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Who is Vanessa Trump?

Vanessa Haydon was born in New York City and grew up on Manhattan's Upper East Side, and established a career as a model. She appeared in a brief cameo in the 2003 film Something's Gotta Give. Her father, Charles Haydon, was a well-known Manhattan entertainment lawyer, and her mother, Bonnie Haydon, ran the Kay Models agency

She was introduced to Donald Trump Jr by Trump himself at a party. The two married in 2005 at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. After 12 years of marriage, Vanessa filed for divorce in 2018. They have five children together. Even after her divorce, she reportedly stayed close to the Trump family. Kai, 19; Donald, 17; Tristan, 14; Spencer, 13; and Chloe, 11.

She has been in a relationship with legendary professional golfer, 50-year-old Tiger Woods. The couple made their relationship public on social media.