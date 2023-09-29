Russia’s Vladimir Putin meets Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov believed to be in coma

Kremlin released a video of Russian President Vladimir speaking with Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov, believed to be ‘seriously ill’ and fighting for life in a coma.

In the video released on Thursda (Sept 28), Putin was seen meeting Kadyrov, whose face is not shown. The clip lasts for only four seconds.

Images later released by the state-run agencies showed Kadyrov sitting before Putin and seemingly having a conversation.

Kadyrov in a post on Telegram said that he talked to the Russian president about a range of topics including the role of Chechen fighters in Ukraine. He added teasingly that "other issues" were raised, and promised "more on this later."

According to Sky News, Putin praised Kadyrov for creating a "positive dynamic" in Chechnya, who was shown handing him some papers from a file.

Chechen leader had 'severe kidney failure'

The meeting comes amid rumours that Kadyrov has been suffering from serious health problems.

Former editor-in-chief of Echo of Moscow Alexey Venediktov had earlier claimed that the Chechen leader was in the hospital with "severe kidney failure" which requires "frequent hemodialysis".

But earlier this month, Kadyrov posted a video online saying that he was fine and that his reason for travelling to a Moscow hospital was to visit the bed-ridden sick uncle.

Thursday’s meeting also comes days after the Chechen leader posted a video of his son beating a Ukrainian being held on suspicion of burning the Quran holy book.

Meeting comes amidst furore over son beating Ukrainian

Adam Kadyrov (15) was filmed thrashing Nikita Zhuravel (19), a native Ukrainian, who was held in a detention cell for allegedly setting ablaze a copy of Islam's holy book.

Though the incident took place earlier this month, the video was shared on Monday (Sept 25), which became a hot topic of discussion in Russian media.

The Chechen warlord said that he was 'proud' of his teenage son for carrying out the horrific attack.

The 46-year-old is one of the staunch allies of Putin ally and has been a vocal supporter of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

