Russia's Lavrov arrives in Bali for G20 Summit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday (November 13) arrived in Bali, Indonesia to attend G20 summit. Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided not to attend the summit.

Russia's participation in the G20 Summit is being looked upon globally especially in the light of Ukraine conflict.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 this year. After sustained battlefield advanses, Russian forces were forced to retreat in the face of Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Recent retreat from Kherson has been latest blow to Russian forces. Putin's near-invincible image, both in and out of Russia, has taken a beating.

