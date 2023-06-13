Russia's FSB arrests former defence industry workers suspected of spying for Ukraine's military intelligence

Russia's FSB security service, on Tuesday, released a statement saying that it had arrested a group of ex-defence industry workers allegedly suspected of supplying sensitive military information to Ukraine. The security service added that it also suspects the captured former workers of planning sabotage attacks.

The FSB further accused the anonymous former workers of acting as spies for Ukrainian military intelligence and of also sharing information, crucial technical documents and models used in the manufacture of weapons systems and equipment for Russia's Air Force.

In a statement, the security service agency said that the same group was also planning strategies to detonate the railway lines in Kursk and Belgorod regions. These railway lines are used to supply equipment to the Russian forces fighting in Ukraine.

The FSB said it had opened criminal cases into the ex-workers on charges of committing state treason and preparing acts of sabotage.

"The suspects have been detained and are making confessions," Reuters quoted the FSB as saying.

"Plastic explosives with a total mass of more than four kg, four detonators, military design documentation and goods used for military purposes, as well as $150,000, have been seized," it said. Russia's missile attack on Ukrainian city kills 10 Russia's 'massive' missile attack overnight on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih claimed the lives of at least 10 and wounded 28 others.

"Ten people have died, one is under the rubble, 28 are injured," Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city's military administration, said in a statement on social media.

Several civilian buildings were hit by the missiles, including a five-storey building, the mayor of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, said earlier.

"Likely, there are people under the rubble," Vilkul said on Telegram.

While it was difficult to ascertain whether the attack had taken place since there was no immediate comment from Russia, Lisak shared a picture of a five-storey apartment building with all windows blown out and smoke coming out of some.

The attack comes a day after Ukraine said that it had started its much-awaited counter-offensive against the Russian forces and claimed to have achieved success. Ukraine’s counter-offensive On Monday, Kyiv claimed that it had taken control of seven villages in eastern and southern Ukraine that were initially occupied by the Russian forces over the last week.

Ukraine further said that it made small gains near the eastern city of Bakhmut after launching a long-awaited counteroffensive with Western weapons to claw back territory.

"Seven settlements were liberated," Deputy Defence Minister Ganna Malyar said on Telegram.

These are Lobkovo, Levadne and Novodarivka in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, she said.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)