Explained | Belgorod raid: Which combatants infiltrated Russia and infuriated Putin?

In what might be called as one of the biggest incursions from Ukraine since the advent of Russia’s invasion over a year ago, two alleged anti-Kremlin armed groups have claimed responsibility for the attack in the country's western Belgorod region.

The authorities in Moscow have condemned Ukrainian armed groups for the attack, further initiating a terrorism probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, Kyiv has denied any involvement saying that the assailants are Russian citizens. Ukraine denies involvement Ukrainian officials after the incident said that they are watching the situation as it develops but “has nothing to do with it”. Ukrainian presidential advisor Mikhaylo Podolyak suggested that Russian “guerrilla groups” might be the ones responsible for the attack that occurred on Monday.

Not just this, Ukraine has previously denied responsibility for several reported sabotage attacks on Russian territory.

He said, "The only driving political force in a totalitarian country of tightened screws is always an armed guerrilla movement. As you know, tanks are sold at any Russian military store, and underground guerrilla groups are composed of Russian citizens."

The Russian military, on Tuesday (May 23) said that it had crushed the cross-border attack from Ukraine after deploying jets and artillery to destroy an armed group a day after they attacked the border region with armoured vehicles. Moscow also claimed that it killed over 70 “Ukrainian nationalists” and destroyed four of their armoured vehicles.

According to Russia-installed officials, at least 12 civilians were wounded after what Moscow called a “sabotage” group incursion from Ukraine and introduced an “anti-terror regime” in the region of Belgorod.

Notably, the “anti-terror regime” grants special powers to security services while also imposing a number of restrictions and measures which include more security and communications surveillance in a region.

“In the course of the counter-terrorist operation, the nationalist formations were blocked and destroyed by air strikes and artillery fire,” said the Russian defence ministry in a statement.

It also said that Russia killed more than 70 Ukrainian fighters and destroyed four armoured vehicles and five pick-up trucks.

Following the incident, Belgorod’s governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that civilians from nine border villages had been evacuated. However, they haven't yet been asked to return. In response to the alleged attack, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, “What happened yesterday is a cause for deep concern and once again confirms that Ukrainian militants continue their activities against our country.”

The Kremlin said that Putin has been informed about the incident. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies that the "defence ministry, the FSB (security service) and the border service reported to the Russian president about an attempt of a Ukrainian sabotage group to break into the Belgorod region".



Peskov said the incursion was designed to "divert attention" from Bakhmut and "minimise" Ukraine's loss of the eastern city, which Moscow claimed to capture. Two ‘anti-Kremlin’ groups claim responsibility As per Reuters reports, two groups claimed responsibility for the incursion, the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) and the Freedom of Russia Legion.

RUSSIAN VOLUNTEER CORPS

Founded by a far-right Russian national in the month of August last year, the group comprises of Russians who have been fighting in and for Ukraine against their own country, as per Reuters reports.

The group had claimed responsibility for a raid over the border in Russian territory in the month of March and also for the incursion into Belgorod.

According to Reuters, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency said that the RVC is an 'independent underground group' inside Russia that also has a unit in the Ukrainian Foreign Legion. Thought, the Foreign Legion says it has 'nothing to do' with the RVC.

A video posted by the RVC, seen by the news agency Reuters, claims to have seized an armoured Russian personal carrier.

Reuters was able to identify one of the men as Ilya Bogdanov, a Russian national who received Ukrainian citizenship in 2015 after fighting for Kyiv against Russian-backed forces in Ukraine's east.

FREEDOM OF RUSSIA LEGION

Freedom of Russia Legion is said to be formed in the year 2022 "out of the wish of Russians to fight in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against Putin's armed gang."

According to the reports, the group is a Ukraine-based Russian militia group which cooperates with the Ukrainian armed forces and works under Ukrainian command.

It has claimed responsibility for the attack in Belgorod and asserts it has been fighting in eastern Ukraine.

On Monday, the Ukrainian military intelligence agency's spokesperson released a statement saying that the infiltrations in Belgorod only involved Russian citizens and that they were making efforts to create a 'security zone' to safeguard the Ukrainian civilians.

(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.