Russians to celebrate sombre New Year amid Ukraine crisis

As the Christmas festivities come to an end, Russia is all set to mark a new Calendar year. However, people in Moscow have confessed to not feeling upbeat despite the bustling streets and ice statues at Gorky Park.

Due to President Vladimir Putin's 'special military operations' in Ukraine, people in Moscow have also felt the absence of less expensive Western goods in the market while shopping. Letters adopted by the Russian military, Z, V and O, dazzled at the entrance of the famous park named after Maxim Gorky, reported Reuters.

New Year's is the most crucial holiday season in Russia. However, Russian Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on January 7.

New Year fir tree rates have surged due to the high delivery rates and shortage in stock, according to the market's owner, Vladislav Pukharev. He also mentioned that even though people still buy natural trees, they have switched to shorter ones.

However, there has been an annual increase in the sale of jewellery, informed Evgeniya, a jewellery maker from Russia's capital city.

On her evening walk to Gorky Park, Maria, a resident, said that the 10-month-old war between Russia and Ukraine has directly influenced her festive spirit. "It is difficult to be cheerful when you understand that people out there are going through such awful times," she told Reuters.

Watch| Gravitas: Russia steps up offensive In Kherson, Kyiv

Another resident, Ivan, had a different opinion on celebrating holidays amid a war. He said, "A holiday remains a holiday. It (New Year) is still a holiday for children and grandparents. And it should remain so."

Matvey, a student, said he missed his friend, currently deployed in Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula under Russia since 2014. While Natalia, a young woman, missed her favourite Portuguese wine and the variety of cheeses, her father interrupted her saying that 'there's a lot of Crimean wine.'

"Even though I'm not ready to celebrate it, as usual, it still needs to be celebrated. We need to give gifts etc. We need to fight this feeling of uncertainty," said Ekaterina, a researcher. Many people interviewed agree with her and will choose to celebrate New Year despite the 'complex feeling.'

People have also set up a pavilion for the donation of gifts and humanitarian aid to troops on Red Square in Moscow.



(With inputs from agencies)