Russian wildfire smoke 'reaches North Pole', shows satellite imagery

The smoke plumes from devastating forest fires burning across Russia's Siberia region have reached the North Pole, as data published on the official site of NASA's Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS). The wildfire smoke has travelled more than 3,000 km from Yakutia to reach the North Pole, which "appears to be a first in recorded history".

"This week, wildfire smoke has travelled more than 3,000 km from Yakutia to reach the North Pole, a feat that appears to be a first in recorded history," wrote NASA.

Yakutia, which is Russia's one of the coldest regions that sit atop permafrost, has seen record-high temperatures and drought. The situation might worsen as Russia's weather monitoring institute Rosgidromet said Monday that the situation in the region — also known as Sakha — "continues to deteriorate".

The satellite imagery shows the extent of the damage after MODIS onboard NASA's Aqua satellite acquired the natural-colour image of large clouds of smoke spreading over Sakha on August 8, 2021. Also, note that a few days before the image was captured, at least 178 active wildfires in Sakha were reported by Russia's aerial fire protection service.

(This NASA Earth Observatory image released on August 7, 2021 shows smoke emitted from hundreds of forest fires covering most of Russia on August 6, 2021./Credit: AFP)

NASA satellite image looking down at the North Pole on Aug. 2, showing wildfires burning across Siberia (orange dots) and a plume of dark, dense smoke snaking its way toward the North Pole

While the forest fires continue to rage, it is still difficult to ascertain the exact amount of forests burnt so far this year across Russia. However, the European Union's Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service said that the emissions since June total "more than 505 megatons of carbon dioxide equivalent".

UN climate experts Monday published a report that shows unequivocally that global warming is unfolding more quickly than feared and that humanity is almost entirely to blame.