Russian troops tried to storm Ukrainian presidential palace in early hours of invasion: Report

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky who has withstood the Russian invasion for over two months told a US magazine that Putin's forces made two attempts to storm the presidential palace within hours of invasion on February 24.

The Ukraine president informed that Russian paratroopers were involved in the operation. Zelensky told his wife and kids to flee as the guards shut off lights and armed everyone with weapons.

Zelensky said there were gunfights around government quarters just hours after President Putin announced the "special military operation" against Ukraine.

Zelensky had refused to leave the Ukrainian capital even as reports claimed the US and UK were ready to evacuate the Ukrainian president.

On Wednesday, Russia said it had carried out airstrikes even as UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres was visiting Kyiv.

Guterres also visited Bucha and a suburb around Kyiv where Russian troops allegedly committed war crimes even as Kremlin denied the allegations.

Ukraine said Russia has taken control of key villages in the Donbas region although the Pentagon said the Russian offensive in Donbass is going behind schedule.

As the war in Ukraine drags on, the UK said it will be deploying nearly 8,000 troops across eastern Europe as NATO expressed concern over Russian troops in Transnistria.

