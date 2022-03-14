Russian tanks advance in Ukraine: What is 'Rasputitsa'?

As Russian forces continue their advance on Kyiv, reports claim the roads leading to the capital have slowed down the Russian tanks due to the mud.

Locals in the area call the muddy roads "Rasputitsa" which is a combination of muddy conditions caused due thawing snow and rainy weather.

Social media has been abuzz with a comparison of the Russian advance with Hitler's push towards Moscow as the bitter winter in 1941-43 slowed the German advance in World War II during Operation Barbarossa.

Similar condictions also caused havoc among Napoleon's Army in the nineteenth century when the French invaded Russia.

"Rasputitsa" is now being referred to as "General Mud" comparing it to "General Winter" when the Nazi army faced the great Russian winter during their campaign and failed to conquer Soviet Russia.

Napoleon's troops famously could not complete their retreat on time in 1812 as the mud slowed down French forces. Several military experts had earlier warned that the weather was not in Putin's favour as he announced his "special military operation" on February 24.

Reports claim muddy condictions are expected in Ukraine in the second half of March and may continue for the next one month as Russian forces target main roads during their advance over various cities.

Russian and Ukrainian forces have been engaged in fierce fighting in various cities as Putin's army has managed to edge away at Kyiv. Reports claim Russian forces have been entering Kyiv from various directions amid stiff resistance from Ukraine's forces.

