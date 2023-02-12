Russian agency reports pressure glitch on spacecraft docked to ISS, says crew safe

An unexplained pressure was reported on Saturday in a Russian spacecraft, docked with the International Space Station (ISS). On Telegram, Russian space agency Roscosmos revealed that a Progress cargo ship had lost cabin pressure. It was docked with the ISS and is due to undock from the ISS on February 18.

The Roscosmos stated that a depressurisation in the cooling system of the Progress MS-21 cargo ship was detected by the mission control specialists.

According to the Russian space agency, the exact reason behind the incident was being investigated and the vessel was sealed off from the rest of the station.

Roscosmos said: "The temperature regime and pressure on board the ISS are normal, nothing threatens the life and health of the crew and they feel fine."

NASA later said the depressurisation was due to a coolant leak. NASA said, "The reason for the loss of coolant in the Progress 82 spacecraft is being investigated."

It added, "The hatches between Progress 82 and the station are open, and temperatures and pressures aboard the station are all normal. The crew, which was informed of the cooling loop leak, is in no danger and continuing with normal space station operations."

(With inputs from agencies)

