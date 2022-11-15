Russian software company cons its way into apps used by US Army, CDC, UK Labour Party and more

A Russia-based software company named 'Pushwood' has managed to deceive the US authorities for years by claiming to be a US-based company and pushing its codes into more than 8,000 apps that were freely available on Apple and Google Play stores.

The expose made by Reuters stated that Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the apex health body of the country and the Army used applications that carried the codes developed by the Russian company.

After coming to know about the revelation, CDC said it had been 'deceived'. The health body added it instantly removed seven apps that were being used by the public, citing security issues.

Meanwhile, US Army informed it removed an app carrying the 'Pushwood' code in March earlier this year, owing to the same concerns. Reportedly, soldiers at one of the major combat army bases had been using the app.

Apart from CDC and Army, the footballing body UEFA, USA's National Rifle Association (NRA), Britain's Labour Party and consumer goods giant Unilever used apps with Pushwood code installed on it.

Notably, Pushwood's website states it has more than 2.3 billion devices listed in its database. While Reuters' investigation has not established any direct or malicious intent, it certainly doesn't mean that the risk of data being leaked to the Kremlin may have reduced.

Russia is the global leader in hacking and cyber-espionage and given the deterioration in US-Russia relations in the backdrop of the Ukraine conflict, such a connection cannot be easily whisked away.

According to the publication, Pushwood is based in the Siberian town of Novosibirsk. However, the company allegedly managed to con its way through by claiming to be based in California, Maryland and Washington DC in different regulatory filings and on social media.

The company employs around 40 people and has reported revenues in excess of $2.4 million in the previous financial year. While allegations surrounding the company gain pace, Max Konev, Pushwood's founder in an email said he had not tried to mask the company's Russian origins.

"I am proud to be Russian and I would never hide this," said Konev whilst adding his company "has no connection with the Russian government of any kind."

(With inputs from agencies)

