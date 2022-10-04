India: Russian man arrested for hacking JEE Mains software to help students cheat

The Joint Engineering Exam, or JEE Main, which decides the future of thousands of Indian students, was allegedly hacked last year, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in its statement.

Giving details about this instance, the CBI stated that it was done by a Russian named Mikhail Shargan in 2021.

Shargan hacked into the software of JEE provided by IT major TCS, or Tata Consultancy Services.

JEE is a computer-based entrance test where over a million students appear and are administered throughout India to determine admission to engineering colleges such as IIT, NIT, and NIIT.

As per the sources, Shargan hacked the TCS software, which the JEE was using as a platform to conduct exams to provide remote connectivity to take over the computer terminals of students appearing for the exam. To simplify, this means that through hacking, students will be able to cheat easily, as now the teachers or their coaches will be able to access their computers and give exams on their behalf.

An instance was reported of a private coaching centre in Uttar Pradesh named 'Affinity Education' that solved the question paper on behalf of students who paid the institute nearly $1227 to $1841.

This remote access was provided through an examination centre in Sonepat, Haryana.

Approximately 20 students were believed to have cheated through this method and are now banned from taking the exam for the next three years.

Shargan was taken into custody at Delhi airport by the authorities after he landed from Kazakhstan, and was later arrested.

The case was then registered by the CBI, which conducted raids in different cities and seized laptops involved in the examination scam.

