Russian rockets strike Kyiv during UN chief Antonio Guterres' visit

Russia struck Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Thursday (April 28) during United Nations Sectretary General Antonio Guterres' visit to the city. During his visit, Guterres spoke of and denounced 'absurdity' of war in 21st century.

The strikes took place in western part of the city wounding at least three people. The strikes were first in the capital in nearly two weeks. They were carried out after Guterres toured Bucha and other suburbs in which Russia faces allegations to have committed war crimes.

Ukrainian prosecutors said they were investigating 10 Russian soldiers for suspected atrocities in Bucha, where dozens of bodies in civilian clothes were found after Moscow's retreat, and had identified more than 8,000 alleged war crimes cases.

Prosecutor general Iryna Venediktova has told a German TV channel that these cases include "killing civilians, bombing of civilian infrastructure, torture" and "sexual crimes".

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has urged lawmakers in the US to approve the huge aid package worth USD 33 billion for Ukraine.

"The cost of this fight is not cheap. But caving to aggression is going to be more costly if we allow it to happen," Biden said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hailed Biden's proposal as an "important step" and "necessary."

(With inputs from agencies)