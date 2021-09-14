Russian President Putin to self-isolate over virus cases in 'inner circle': Kremlin

Kremlin said today that Russian President Putin will be self-isolating over coronavirus cases reported in the "inner circle".

However, officials who have been hit with the virus is still unclear. Kremlin said Putin will not be attending the regional summit in person in Dushanbe which is set to take place later this week.

The Russian president had taken the second dose of the vaccine in April this year after taking the first shot on March 23.

Russia has been battling the virus with the total number of coronavirus cases climbing to over seven million last Sunday.

The country had reported 18,645 new coronavirus infections last weekend along with 793 deaths. According to Russia's state-run agency Rosstat, 365,000 people had died due to the virus last month.

(Developing)

(With inputs from Agencies)