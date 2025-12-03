/Russian President Putin's India visit: Full schedule, key meetings and strategic announcements

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to arrive in India on December 4 for a two-day state visit, during which he will hold the 23rd bilateral summit with Prime Minister Modi. This will be his first visit to India since 2022, and the start of the Ukraine conflict. The visit is likely to yield significant deals in the sector covering defence, trade, energy and currency settlement mechanisms.

Putin’s schedule for December 4-5

President Putin will arrive in New Delhi on the evening of December 4, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a private dinner at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg from 7 pm onwards. Vladimir Putin will be in Delhi till December 5 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and Russia.

On 5 December at 9 a.m., President Vladimir Putin will receive a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, including a tri-service guard of honour. He will then visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

India–Russia Summit at Hyderabad House

At 11 a.m., Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Putin will convene the 23rd India–Russia Summit at Hyderabad House. Key announcements and agreements are expected across defence, energy, trade, technology, space, and strategic cooperation. The two leaders will also release a joint statement after their discussions.

At 4 p.m., both leaders will address the India–Russia Business Forum, with a focus on reshaping bilateral trade, an important segment given the recent surge in economic ties.

Later, at 7 p.m., President Droupadi Murmu will host a state banquet in honour of President Putin. The Russian President will depart late that evening, concluding a nearly 30-hour visit to India.

Meanwhile, Putin stated that Russia aims to "elevate cooperation" with India and take the partnership between both nations to a "qualitatively new level," establishing substantive dialogue on economic issues.