/Russian Opposition leader Alexei Navalny's death in custody linked to poisoning, labs confirm, claims wife Yulia Navalnaya

The wife of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny on Wednesday (September 17) said that lab tests conducted on biological samples secretly taken from him reveal he was poisoned while imprisoned in a remote Arctic facility in February 2024. Navalny, a leading critic of President Vladimir Putin, died under suspicious circumstances during a 19-year prison term, which many view as political retaliation. Known for exposing corruption in Putin’s circle and mobilising mass protests, Navalny’s demise has remained unexplained by Russian authorities, who claim he suddenly fell ill during a prison yard walk on February 16.

Before the burial, Yulia Navalnaya revealed that Navalny’s supporters managed to discreetly send biological samples abroad for testing. “The labs in two countries concluded that Alexei was deliberately poisoned,” she said in a social media video. Though she did not disclose the specifics of the samples or the poison identified, she called on the laboratories to publicly confirm their findings and name the toxin.

Navalnaya also shared unverified images purportedly showing Navalny’s prison cell after his body was taken away, highlighting a visible pool of vomit and citing prison staff accounts describing seizures. Navalny had previously survived a Novichok nerve agent poisoning in 2020 during a Siberian campaign tour, after which he was flown to Germany for recovery. He was imprisoned upon his return to Russia in 2021 on charges widely regarded as politically motivated.

While incarcerated, Navalny continued his anti-Putin activism and condemned Russia’s war in Ukraine. Officials say he died suddenly after falling ill during an outdoor walk. Delays in releasing his body to his family raised further doubts among supporters. Navalnaya maintains Putin ordered her husband’s assassination, an allegation the Kremlin denies.