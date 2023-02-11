Russian missiles hit Ukraine's power facilities, escalates offensive in east

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

The power facilities in Ukraine were hit by the Russian missiles on Friday as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky returned after completing a tour of Western capitals and Ukrainian officials confirmed that in the east, the Russian offensive was underway.

The armed forces of Ukraine said that more than 100 missiles were fired by the Russian forces throughout the country and 12 air attacks and 20 shelling attacks were staged.

According to the Facebook post, the Russian forces had destroyed 61 cruise missiles. Ukraine's Energy Minister German Galushchenko said that the power facilities were hit by Russian drones and missiles launched in six regions, which led to causing blackouts across most of the country.

Biden's visit to Poland

The White House announced that US President Joe Biden will be visiting Poland from February 20 to 22 to show his support for Ukraine before the first anniversary of its invasion by Russia on February 24 and will speak about additional security assistance and aid to be extended by the United States.

The White House National Security Council's spokesperson John Kirby said, "The president will make it very clear that the United States will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

IMF to hold talks with Ukrainian officials

The staff of International Monetary Fund staff will hold talks with Ukrainian officials next week in Warsaw, reports suggested on Friday, as Ukraine is demanding a multi-billion dollar borrowing programme to meet its expenses in the wake of war with Russia.

The sovereign rating of Ukraine was downgraded to Ca by the global ratings agency Moody's on Friday, as it predicted long-lasting challenges for the nation as the war continues.

As per Moody's website, the rating reflects that debt obligations are "likely in, or very near, default."

Civilian infrastructure under attack

The latest attacks were launched by Russia as Zelensky completed his tour of European allies.

"London, Paris, Brussels - everywhere I spoke these past few days about how to strengthen our soldiers. There are very important understandings and we received good signals. This concerns long-range missiles and tanks and the next level of our co-operation - fighter aircraft,” he stated in his nightly video address.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that Russia shot down 10 missiles over the capital as sirens blared in the morning hours and civilians took shelter.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that the country was without 75 per cent of thermal power and 44 per cent of nuclear generation capacity.

"This is a deliberate targeting of infrastructure that keeps Ukrainians alive in winter," said US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel.

(With inputs from agencies)

