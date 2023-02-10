Ukraine claims Russian missiles entered Romanian airspace, Romania denies

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.



Ukraine on Friday (February 10) claimed that two Russian missiles violated the airspace of Romania on their way to Ukraine. Romania is a NATO member. Ukrainian claim was, however, refuted by Romania. Ukraine's armed forces chief said that Russian missiles crossed Romania and Moldova's airspace as they charted their course to Ukraine.

Romania detected an "aerial target launched from the Black Sea from a ship of the Russian Federation" but "at no point did it intersect with Romania's airspace," the ministry of defence said.

"The closest point of the target's trajectory from Romania's airspace was registered by the radar systems at approximately 35 kilometres (22 miles) north-east of the border," the statement added.

Two Romanian Air Force MiG-21 LanceR aircraft on air policing duty under NATO command were sent towards the north of Romania "to supplement our reaction options," the statement added.

In spite of official denials, if it comes to light in future that the airspace was indeed violated, it would mark first such instance involving Romania. In NATO alliance, attack against one member is considered to be attack against all others as well.

Neighbouring Moldova has confirmed it detected "a missile that crossed the airspace of Moldova" and has summoned the Russian ambassador.

Moldova has already seen debris of Russian missiles during the nearly year-long Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24. After sustained battlefield advances in initial months, Russian forces had to retreat in the face of Ukrainian counteroffensives. Russia then chose to carry out devastating missile attacks in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)

