Russian man shoots down five people for 'talking loudly': Investigators

A man in Russia killed five people on Sunday because they were talking loudly under his window.

According to the investigators, the 32-year-old man shot four young men and women at around 10 pm on Saturday. The incident took place in central Russia's Ryazan region. The man is a resident of small town Yelatma.

The man went to his balcony to complain to the group and a dispute erupted before he reached for his single-barrel hunting rifle, the Investigators also say.

"They all died of their injuries on the spot," it said in a statement.

The suspect whose name was not released has been arrested. His apartment has been searched and the weapon seized.

Deputy Ryazan region governor Igor Grekov travelled to the scene of the shootings on Sunday.