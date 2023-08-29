Russian intelligence chief to take over Wagner's Africa operations: Report

Russian intelligence chief Gen. Andrey Averyanov, who is notorious for eliminating Vladimir Putin's dissidents, is expected to take over Wagner mercenary group's African operations following Yevgeny Prigozhin's death in a plane crash, Wall Street Journal newspaper reported.

Notably, Averyanov, who is head of the Covert Operations Unit in the GRU, was in Africa in July during a Russia-Africa summit and met several African leaders. The summit was also Prigozhin's first public appearance following his failed mutiny against Russian President Putin.

Currently, no top members of the Wagner group are alive. Those who lost their lives in last week's crash, apart from Prigozhin, include second-in-command Dmitry Utkin and Wagner's non-military logistics chief, Valery Chekalov.

It is unknown what caused the plane to crash, but several unconfirmed reports claim that Prigozhin was assassinated on the orders of Putin in retaliation for Prigozhin’s rebellion against the Moscow government this June.

On Saturday, Russian officials stated that a DNA analysis confirmed that Prigozhin was among the deceased.

This GRU Unit 29155, which is headed by Averyanov, has reportedly carried out several foreign operations ordered by Putin and has been linked to many assassinations, including the Salisbury poisonings in March 2018.

Wagner under new leader

Kremlin had been looking to replace Prigozhin after the latter's brief mutiny was thwarted. In July, it was reported that President Vladimir Putin had proposed Andrei Troshev's name to take over Wagner.

Troshev, who is also known as "Sedoi" or "Grey Hair", is a retired colonel and is one of the founding members and the executive director of the Wagner group.

His name cropped up during a meeting held by Putin five days after the failed rebellion, which was also attended by Prigozhin and several dozen senior Wagner combatants.

Kommersant newspaper reported that Putin told dozens of Wagner mercenaries to continue to serve the mercenary group under their direct commander, a man who goes by the call sign, ‘Sedoy,’ meaning ‘grey hair.’

Also read | I warned Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin about threats to his life: Belarusian President Lukashenko

“They could have all gathered in one place and continued to serve,” Putin said, “and nothing would have changed for them. They would be led by the same person who has been their real commander all along.”

“And what happened then?” the Kommersant reporter said in reply to Putin. “Many people nodded [affirmatively] when I said that,” Putin replied.

(With inputs from agencies)