Russian FM Sergei Lavrov to participate in G20 foreign ministers meeting in New Delhi in March

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told reporters on Monday (January 30) that Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is all set to participate in the meeting of G20 foreign ministers in the Indian capital of New Delhi on March 1-2.

As quoted by the Russian news agency TASS, Rudenko said, "Our foreign minister will take part in in the meeting of G20 foreign ministers in New Delhi on March 1-2."

On December 1, India officially assumed the G20 presidency and Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the South Asian nation's G20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive and action-oriented.

The authorities have stated that as part of the group's activities, the nation intends to hold more than 200 meetings in 55 different locations across the country. India aims to showcase its rich cultural heritage, culminating in the annual G20 summit scheduled for September 9-10 in New Delhi.

For the unversed, the G20 (or Group of 20) is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

The G20 has emerged as a premier forum for international economic cooperation as collectively the bloc accounts for 85 per cent of the global GDP. It also accounts for 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.

