Russia says ‘quite possible’ to end nuclear arms treaty with US after 2026

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, speaking during an interview on Monday, said that it was “quite possible” that Moscow may end the New START nuclear arms control treaty with the United States after 2026.

While speaking to the RIA news agency, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said, “This is quite a possible scenario.”

In November 2022, US-Russia talks on the resumption of inspections under the New START treaty, which will expire in February 2026, were called off at the last minute. Both sides have failed to decide on a common time frame for new talks.

Russia has stated that the nuclear arms control may end because of efforts that have been made by the US to inflict "strategic defeat" on Russia in its war with Ukraine.

There is a vast arsenal of nuclear weapons with both Russia and the United States which have been partly limited by the 2011 New START Treaty.

However, it is unclear what would happen after February 4, 2026, although the United States has hinted at its willingness to reach a follow-on agreement with Russia.

Russia's top arms control diplomat Ryabkov alleged the US of ignoring the interest of Russia and dismantling the architecture of arms control in recent years.

"New START may well fall victim to this. We are ready for such a scenario,” said Ryabkov while speaking to RIA.

"The entire situation in the sphere of security, including arms control, has been held hostage by the US line of inflicting strategic defeat on Russia. We will resist this in the strongest possible way using all the methods and means at our disposal,” Ryabkov further stated.

The remarks made by the deputy foreign minister include a warning for Washington that the military support it is providing to Ukraine can lead to the expiration of the post-Cold War bilateral arms control treaty.

(With inputs from agencies)

