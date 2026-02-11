/Russian FM says if Greenland is militarised, Moscow ‘will take adequate countermeasures’

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday (Feb 11) that if the West goes ahead with a military footprint on Greenland, Moscow will take military "countermeasures". After the US President Donald Trump repeatedly expressed his intention to annexe the island nation, multiple European nations sent small contingents of troops to Greenland.

“Of course, in the event of the militarisation of Greenland and the creation of military capabilities aimed at Russia, we will take adequate countermeasures, including military-technical ones," Lavrov said in a speech to Russian lawmakers. “The US, Denmark and Greenland must sort this out themselves," he added. The minister also accused Denmark of treating Greenland as "second-class citizens".

Meanwhile, the French President Emmanuel Macron said a day earlier that Donald Trump is “openly anti‑European" and asked Europe to brace for escalated tensions with the US. The French leader urged the European Union to take the "Greenland moment" as a wake-up call.

In an interview with several European newspapers, Macron said that Europe should not think that tensions with America have ended. He said clashes with Washington, including over the EU’s regulation of digital technology, were likely in the months ahead.

“When there’s a clear act of aggression, I think what we should do isn’t bow down or try to reach a settlement," Macron told Le Monde, the Financial Times and others, adding: “We’ve tried that strategy for months. It’s not working."