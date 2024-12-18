United States/Canada

Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a banned organisation in India under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), has claimed that the Russian embassy in Canada facilitated the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Khalistani terrorist, by sharing "signal intelligence) with the Indian intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

In a recent statement, SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, designated a terrorist by India, alleged that Indian Ambassador to the United States (US) Vinay Kwatra, in coordination with Russian Ambassador to Canada, Oleg Stepanov, was running a surveillance and spy network in the US and Canada.

Russian embassy in Canada hacked Nijjar's Telegram account

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead by unidentified men on June 18 last year.

Nijjar's death triggered a diplomatic row between Canada and India, with Ottawa saying it suspected India's involvement in the killing and New Delhi calling the allegation "absurd."

In his statement, Pannun said that the Russian embassy in Canada hacked Nijjar's Telegram account just weeks before his killing to facilitate India track his movements.

"Simultaneously, Russian Agency hacked Telegram account of Pannun, SFJ General Counsel, and shared location and movements with RAW Officials in planning the since foiled Murder For Hire Plot," the statement added.

Reward for tip on public engagements of Kwatra and Stepanov

Pannun also said that the SFJ has announced a $25,000 reward for providing a tip on any upcoming public engagements of Vinay Kwatra and Oleg Stepanov.

"Pro-Khalistan Sikhs are going to question the Indian and Russian ambassadors on their Role in violent attacks on pro-Khalistan Sikhs on Canadian and American Soil," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)