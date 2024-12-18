New Delhi

The United States has assured the safety of the Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra after a threat by India-listed terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

A US Embassy Spokesperson, in response to a question by WION, said, "The US government is firmly committed to the security and safety of all diplomatic and consular personnel in the United States."

Pannun, an American Canadian citizen, has threatened Indian Ambassador Kwatra two times in the past two weeks. In the past, he has issued threats against Indian interests, including warnings against flying Air India and threats to attack Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Earlier today, Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a listed terror group in India, announced that it will offer $25000 to track Indian Ambassador Kwatra in the US.

The group, with secessionist ideology, claimed India Russia links to attacks on Khalistani separatists in North America.

SFJ in a statement said that the Russian Embassy in Ottawa hacked Hardeep Singh Nijjar's telegram account which resulted in the killing of the terrorist.

Nijjar, who was a listed terrorist in India and on Canada's no-fly list in 2016 was murdered in June 2023. His killing led to dramatic tensions between India and Canada as PM Trudeau claimed New Delhi's involvement in his killing.