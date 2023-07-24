Ukraine on Monday (July 24) claimed that Russia launched an overnight drone attack on port infrastructure in the Odesa region due to which a grain hangar was destroyed.

The Ukrainian military claimed that the drones used in the attack, which lasted for hours, were of Iranian origin, and added that Kyiv’s air defence retaliated and downed the Shahed drones.

“Tonight, an almost four-hour attack by ‘Shahed-136’ drones was directed at the port infrastructure of the Danube” in the Odesa region, Ukraine’s southern military command said on Telegram.

No casualties

“As a result of the strikes, a grain hangar was destroyed, tanks for storing other types of cargo were damaged.”

So far, no casualties have been reported, the military added.

“According to initial reports, about four workers of the port were injured, but the information is still being clarified,” it said.

Attacks on Odesa rises

Ever since Russia pulled out of the key grain deal with Ukraine last week that allowed safe passage of Ukrainian grain on Black Sea, there has been a rise in attacks on the Odesa region.

Russia declared that they would consider any ships heading for Ukrainian grain ports on the Black Sea as military targets.

Kyiv has accused Russia of targeting grain supplies and infrastructure vital to any resumption of Ukrainian grain exports.

Drone strikes hit two buildings in Moscow, Russia blames Ukraine for 'terrorist attack'

Done attacks on Moscow

The development comes hours after Russia accused Ukraine of launching drone attacks after two buildings were damaged early Monday morning in the capital Moscow city.

The Russian defence ministry alleged that two drones were "suppressed and crashed", adding that there were no casualties.

Russia's state-owned Tass news agency reported that one drone fell close to the defence ministry.

Moscow’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin alleged that the drone strikes in the Russian capital hit "non-residential" buildings around 4 am local time (01:00 GMT).

In a post on social media, he added that the buildings had not sustained any major damage.

"A Kyiv regime attempt to carry out a terrorist act using two drones on objects on the territory of the city of Moscow was stopped," the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in another development, Russian-installed officials have reportedly ordered people to evacuate one district of occupied Crimea after an overnight Ukrainian drone attack.

Kremlin-appointed regional head Sergei Aksenov said an ammunition depot was hit in the northern Dzhankoi area, and residents of nearby villages were told to leave their homes. He reported no casualties, reports BBC.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.