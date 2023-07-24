'I want to...': Putin says Moscow will replace Ukrainian grain shipments to Africa

After killing the Black Sea grain deal which allowed safe passage to Ukrainian ships carrying grain shipments, Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Moscow will replace the supplies to Africa.

"Russia will continue its energetic efforts to provide supplies of grain, food products, fertilisers and other goods to Africa," Putin said in a statement published on the Kremlin's website.

"I want to give assurances that our country is capable of replacing the Ukrainian grain both on a commercial and free-of-charge basis.

Ever since the deal was scrapped, wheat prices have shot up exponentially in the global markets. Additionally, millions of tonnes of wheat that was bound for Africa and West Asia has been stranded as Moscow has warned it would consider Ukrainian cargo ships in the region, potential military targets.

Russia, which has been increasingly vying for influence in Africa, in competition with the West is seemingly using the opportunity to get closer to the continent. Later this week, Moscow is scheduled to host the second Russia-Africa Summit and Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, making it the perfect time to announce such a move, experts said.

Even last year, during a UN vote to condemn Russia for invading Ukraine, 25 African nations voted to abstain or did not vote at all - suggesting Kremlin had their support.

What is the Black Sea grain deal?

Ukraine is one of the world’s biggest exporters of food grains, such as wheat and corn, and has played a significant role in the UN’s food aid programmes. Therefore, when Russia invaded and blocked Ukrainian ports, prices of food grains soared across parts of the world.

After months of jeopardy, a deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July last year lifted a Russian naval blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea cities and set terms for millions of tonnes of wheat and other grain to start flowing from Ukraine's filled silos and ports.

Since then, the deal's expiration date has been extended multiple times with Moscow waiting till the eleventh hour to grant an extension. However, it has done so reluctantly as the demands set by Putin have not been met by the Western nations.

Putin justified pulling out of the grain deal, saying the agreement had lost its meaning.

"The continuation of the 'grain deal' - which did not justify its humanitarian purpose - has lost its meaning," said Putin.

Prior to calling off the deal last week, Moscow wanted its Russian Agricultural Bank (Rosselkhozbank) to be reconnected to the SWIFT international payments system after it was cut off due to sanctions by the European Union in June 2022.

(With inputs from agencies)