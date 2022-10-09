Russian divers to check damage to blast-hit vital Crimea bridge structure under water

A day after a massive bomb destroyed part of Russia's vital road and rail link to the annexed Crimean peninsula and resulted in the death of three people, divers were scheduled to examine the bridge structure under water on Sunday to assess the damage, if any.

"We are ordering the examination by divers, they will start work from six in the morning," Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin told state media late Saturday after the early morning explosion.

He also said the "first results" of Russia's inspection of the bridge were due Sunday.

After the attack on the bridge, which has significant symbolic value for the Kremlin, the operations on the undamaged sections were restored by authorities in Russia and Crimea in an effort to soothe the populace.

On Sunday, the Moscow transport ministry reported that long-distance passenger trains from Crimea to Russia were "running according to the usual timetable," with officials claiming that both automobile and train travel had resumed over the bridge.

Sergei Askyonov, the leader of Crimea since it was annexed by Russia, stated late on Saturday that authorities were determining whether it was safe to permit buses to pass.

He added those who wanted to return to Russia may travel to cities like Krasnodar and Anapa by automobile or ferry.

Moscow has refrained from accusing Ukraine, claiming that a truck bomb explosion that started a big fire.

However, other politicians, notably in the Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine and Crimea, have urged for reprisal.

Aksyonov urged Crimeans to remain "calm" and said the "situation is under control".

But he added: "Of course, there are emotions and there is a healthy desire to seek revenge."

