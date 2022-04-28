Russian-controlled Kherson region of Ukraine to start using Ruble as official currency: Report

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has officially entered its third month and although the Ukrainians have mounted a solid resistance, a lot of cities have already fallen to the marching Russian army.

The region of Kherson has been one of the regions where the Russian military was able to strengthen their position. The Russian military were able to withstand the resistance and on Tuesday, the defense ministry announced that the army has taken complete control over the region.

An official from a pro-Russian committee has now told news agency RIA that the region will be using Russian ruble as their official currency from May 1. There has been a rise in the number of these committees who have taken over the administration of the region in the aftermath of the invasion.

Kirill Stremousov, who is part of the pro-Russian committee in Kherson, said that the transition will take around four months, but it will be put into circulation in the region with immediate effect.

According to the RIA report, the Ukrainian hryvnia will be used during the period of the transition, but the goal is to completely replace it with the ruble in the Kherson region within a few months.

Russia has taken over the administration of the region completely with a new mayor in place and the troops are currently positioned in the regional headquarters of the area. The Kherson region is quite important for Russia as it has a land link with Crimea and other Russian-backed parts of Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)