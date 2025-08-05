/Don't miss the symbolism: Russian, Chinese navies hold joint drills days after Trump moves US nuclear submarines

Russia and China held some explosive joint military drillsin the past five days till Tuesday (Aug 5), just days after President Donald Trump ordered the moving of US nuclear submarines in response to provocative rhetoric from Russian ex-president Dmitry Medvedev in the context of the Ukraine war. While these exercises were pre-planned, the symbolism of their firepower and use of anti-submarine warfare should not be missed.

Maritime exercises of Russia and China had anti-submarine warfare drill

The drills called ‘Maritime Interaction – 2025’ were held August 1-5 near Vladivostok, Russia, off the Sea of Japan. The exercises involved submarine rescue, anti-submarine warfare, air and missile defence, maritime combat and joint artillery drills.

Russia's Admiral Tributs, a large anti-submarine ship, diesel-electric submarines and naval aviation assets were deployed in the exercise. China's guided-missile destroyers Shaoxing and Urumqi, at least one diesel-electric submarine and a submarine rescue ship took part in the drill.

Advanced maritime capabilities of Russia and China were on display

The inclusion of destroyers, submarines, and air defence assets showed that the two nations are preparing for high-intensity naval scenarios. The geopolitical messaging is clear from reports in the Russian and Chinese media, both state-controlled. The narratives there frame the drills as a pushback against "US hegemony" and global dominance.

Non-hostile, yet noteworthy timing: Purpose, strategic context of Russia-China joint naval drills

The drills are intended to deepen Russia–China strategic cooperation under their annual defence partnership. It was described as 'non-hostile' toward third parties but is being widely interpreted as a response to increasing US military presence in the region.

The drills, which were in fact pre-planned, began just after Trump’s August 1 announcement repositioning two US nuclear submarines. Therefore, the exercises will surely be seen as a symbolic counter-move by Russia and China.

Will China join Russia in a naval war against US?

While it is too early to make such assumptions, the signs of strategic coordination between Russia and China are unmissable. This is part of the two nations' strengthening their "No-Limits" Partnership, the 2022 agreement that stressed joint resistance to US influence. Exercises like Joint Sea-2025 demonstrate the growing interoperability of the two militaries.

But officially, neither China nor Russia are making hostile stances

Any immediate Chinese military involvement is unlikely in the event of direct Russia-US hostilities. Both the Russian and Chinese governments have publicly stated that the drills are not targeting any third nation.

China has carefully avoided any direct military entanglements or provocations against the US, with official statements regularly stressing on 'regional peace and stability.'

At present, the Chinese military is focused on Taiwan and the South China Sea.