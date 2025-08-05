/'Baseless and unfounded allegations': Pakistan rejects Zelensky's claims of its nationals being involved in Ukraine war

On Monday (July 4), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claims that the country's warriors are reporting the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war against Russia. He also assured that they 'will respond'. And now, Pakistan rejects these claims, saying the allegations are baseless. In a statement, the Government of Pakistan categorically rejected the claims, calling them 'baseless and unfounded allegations'. They asserted that there is no involvement of Pakistani nationals in the conflict in Ukraine.

"To date, Pakistan has not been formally approached by the Ukrainian authorities, nor has any verifiable evidence been presented to substantiate such claims. Government of Pakistan shall take up this matter with the Ukrainian authorities and seek clarification in this regard. Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, in accordance with the principles of the UN Charter," the statement added.

While Zelensky on Monday had tweeted, “Today, I was with those defending our country in the Vovchansk direction – the warriors of the 17th Separate Motorised Infantry Battalion of the 57th Brigade named after Kish Otaman Kost Hordiienko. We spoke with commanders about the frontline situation, the defence of Vovchansk, and the dynamics of the battles. We also specifically addressed the issues of drone supply and deployment, recruitment, and direct funding for the brigades. Our warriors in this sector are reporting the participation of mercenaries from China, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, and African countries in the war. We will respond.”