Published: Aug 05, 2025, 13:14 IST | Updated: Aug 05, 2025, 13:14 IST
China & Russia flex military might in explosive joint war drills
China and Russia have launched joint naval drills in a powerful show of military strength amid escalating tensions with the United States. The exercises, taking place in strategic waters, signal a growing military partnership between Beijing and Moscow, raising concerns in Washington and around the world. Analysts warn this display of force could further destabilize global security as geopolitical rivalries intensify.