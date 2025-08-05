LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /China & Russia flex military might in explosive joint war drills
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 05, 2025, 13:14 IST | Updated: Aug 05, 2025, 13:14 IST
China & Russia flex military might in explosive joint war drills
Videos Aug 05, 2025, 13:14 IST

China & Russia flex military might in explosive joint war drills

China and Russia have launched joint naval drills in a powerful show of military strength amid escalating tensions with the United States. The exercises, taking place in strategic waters, signal a growing military partnership between Beijing and Moscow, raising concerns in Washington and around the world. Analysts warn this display of force could further destabilize global security as geopolitical rivalries intensify.

Trending Topics

trending videos