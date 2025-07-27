LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /This American fighter jet costs more than Russian and Chinese bombers

This American fighter jet costs more than Russian and Chinese bombers

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jul 27, 2025, 15:09 IST | Updated: Jul 27, 2025, 15:09 IST

The American F-22 Raptor fighter jet production costs $350 million is more than Russia’s Tupolev Tu-160 Blackjack and China’s H-6 Bomber because of its advanced technology. 

America’s F-22 Raptor
1 / 6
(Photograph: af.mil)

America’s F-22 Raptor

The F-22 Raptor is considered as America’s one of most advanced fighter jet, but it is also the world’s most expensive, costing about $350 million per jet when including all program expenses. By comparison, Russia’s Tu-160 bomber and China’s H-6 Bomber cost much less per unit, as per reports.

What the Russian Tu-160 Blackjack costs
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

What the Russian Tu-160 Blackjack costs

The Tu-160 Blackjack is Russia’s top supersonic bomber, built for heavy bombing missions. Each costs between $270 million and $300 million, depending on upgrades. It’s one of the largest and most capable bombers ever made. But still not as costly as the F-22.

China’s H-6 bomber
3 / 6
(Photograph: X)

China’s H-6 bomber

China’s H-6 bomber is based on old soviet technology and is still built today. It costs around $46 million to $60 million per plane, which is less than either the F-22 or Tu-160.

Why does the F-22 cost so much?
4 / 6
(Photograph: af.mil)

Why does the F-22 cost so much?

The F-22 uses invisible stealth materials, advanced computers, and special metals to avoid radar and perform complex moves. Research and development alone pushed its programme to $67 billion for just 195 jets, making each one far more expensive than bombers.

Unique technology inside the F-22
5 / 6
(Photograph: Simple flying)

Unique technology inside the F-22

The F-22 is the first operational fifth-generation fighter jet, with cutting-edge stealth, sensor fusion, and supercruise, flight without afterburners. Its advanced cockpit, new radar, and air-to-air missiles give it unmatched aerial combat ability.

Limited production means higher price
6 / 6
(Photograph: af.mil)

Limited production means higher price

Fewer than 200 F-22s have been made till now, which drives up the price for each jet. In contrast, bombers like the H-6 can be built and sold in bigger numbers because of lower costs.

Trending Photo

This American fighter jet costs more than Russian and Chinese bombers
6

This American fighter jet costs more than Russian and Chinese bombers

6 ways Elon Musk’s Neuralink could transform humans into superhumans
7

6 ways Elon Musk’s Neuralink could transform humans into superhumans

ISRO and NASA’s NISAR mission will lift-off on July 30 from this launchpad!
7

ISRO and NASA’s NISAR mission will lift-off on July 30 from this launchpad!

What is the total cost of NASA and ISRO’s NISAR mission and how it could save millions from natural disasters?
7

What is the total cost of NASA and ISRO’s NISAR mission and how it could save millions from natural disasters?

5 deadliest US bomber jets that became legends but are now retired
7

5 deadliest US bomber jets that became legends but are now retired