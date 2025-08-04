LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Russia & China unite, send a clear message to Washington
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 04, 2025, 21:29 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 21:29 IST
Russia & China unite, send a clear message to Washington
Videos Aug 04, 2025, 21:29 IST

Russia & China unite, send a clear message to Washington

China and Russia have launched joint naval drills in a powerful show of military strength amid escalating tensions with the United States. The exercises, taking place in strategic waters, signal a growing military partnership between Beijing and Moscow, raising concerns in Washington and around the world. Analysts warn this display of force could further destabilize global security as geopolitical rivalries intensify.

Trending Topics

trending videos