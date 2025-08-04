Published: Aug 04, 2025, 21:29 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 21:29 IST
Videos Aug 04, 2025, 21:29 IST
Russia & China unite, send a clear message to Washington
China and Russia have launched joint naval drills in a powerful show of military strength amid escalating tensions with the United States. The exercises, taking place in strategic waters, signal a growing military partnership between Beijing and Moscow, raising concerns in Washington and around the world. Analysts warn this display of force could further destabilize global security as geopolitical rivalries intensify.