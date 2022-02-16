Russian attack on Ukraine still possible, warns Biden

As Russia said it was pulling back some troops, US President Joe Biden cautioned that an attack on Ukraine is "very much" possible.

The US president added that the pullback of Russian troops from Ukraine's border has "not yet verified" while adding that "analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position."

Biden said the United States is "ready to go" with large scale sanctions although he added that "we should give the diplomacy every chance to succeed."

Meanwhile, US secretary of state Anthony Blinken in a phone call to Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said there needs to be "verifiable, credible, meaningful de-escalation".

"While further Russian aggression against Ukraine would result in a swift, severe, and united Transatlantic response, we remain committed to the diplomatic path," Blinken told Lavrov as Russia announced on Tuesday that it was pulling back some troops after they finished the military drills.

The French president's office echoed the US thoughts as it added that de-escalation should be "verified and consolidated" while adding that "Russian military deployment remains very impressive".

Meanwhile, reports said websites linked to Ukraine's defence ministry and armed forces came under cyber attack amid fears of a Russian invasion.

Ukraine's state bank sites were also hit by cyberattacks. The defence ministry site reportedly showed an error message showing "undergoing technical maintenance".

Ukraine's communications watchdog while pointing to Russia said: "It cannot be excluded that the aggressor is resorting to dirty tricks."

Ukraine was earlier hit by a cyberattack a month ago when some government sites had come under cyber attack. NATO had at the time announced a cyber warfare cooperation deal with Ukraine in response.

(With inputs from Agencies)