Russia's state news agency TASS reported that Moscow is working to ease visa procedures for six countries, including India, Syria and Indonesia, citing Deputy Minister Evgeny Ivanov's saying on Sunday.

According to Reuters, the deputy minister said, "in addition to India (procedures simplification)...is being worked out with Angola, Vietnam, Indonesia, Syria and Philippines."

The news agency also reported that earlier, Ivanov said that Russia is also preparing intergovernmental agreements on visa-free trips with 11 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Barbados, Haiti, Zambia, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico and Trinidad.

Since the beginning of Moscow's special military operation in Kyiv, which has killed thousands of civilians and forced million to flee, the United States, Japan and the European Union condemned Russia and imposed severe sanctions.

To seek support, Mospcw then turned to China, India, and African nations. Both Beijing and New Delhi have been supporting the idea of "peace," but have not yet taken any strict actions against Russia.

India had kept a neutral stance and decided to blame Russia for the invasion while sharply boosting its purchases of Russian oil.

On Monday, Ukraine said that it shot down 13 explosive drones launched from Southern Russia overnight after air raid sirens sounded for hours in Kyiv.

Over the weekend, former US president Donald Trump during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington claimed that he is the only candidate who could end "World War III."

Trump said, "efore I even arrive at the Oval Office, I will have the disastrous war between Russia and Ukraine settled. It will be settled quickly." He added that he has a great relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that he would listen to him. "It will take me no longer than one day."

(with inputs from agencies)