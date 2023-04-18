Russia warns US against 'subversive work' and attempt to 'incite discord'

Russia summoned and warned the United States ambassador Lynne Tracy on Tuesday that any attempts to "incite discord" in the country will be quashed, the foreign ministry in Moscow said in a statement. Tracy was reportedly summoned to the ministry over "provocative statements 'in support'" of opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza. Notably, Kara-Murza was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday.

"It was emphasised that any steps taken by the American side aimed at inciting discord and enmity in Russian society, as well as using the diplomatic mission to cover up subversive work, will be severely suppressed," the ministry said.

Besides Tracy, British Ambassador Deborah Bronnert and Canadian Ambassador Alison LeClaire were also called to the ministry over their statements on the matter.

"Today's verdict is a sad testament to the dark turn this struggle (for democracy) has come to," Alison LeClaire had said after Kara-Murza's sentencing.

After summoning her, the ministry said that "such actions, accompanied by a rabid Russophobic campaign launched by Ottawa... constitute direct interference in our internal affairs."

Moscow also accused the ambassadors of committing "gross interference" by calling for the release of Kara-Murza, who is also a British citizen.

The ministry said that "references from the British side to the fact that Kara-Murza has British citizenship are legally void" in Russia.

Kremlin critic and opposition politician Kara-Murza was sentenced to 25 years in jail on charges including treason over criticism of the Ukraine offensive. The United States slammed Russia for the ruling and "escalating campaign of repression." Britain urged for Kara-Murza's immediate release. The Russian foreign ministry called London's response "direct interference in the internal affairs of Russia".

The United Nations also called for the Kremlin critic's release.

"Kara-Murza was tried on charges that appear related to the legitimate exercise of his right to freedom of opinion, expression, and association," UN human rights chief Volker Turk said.

The European Union then condemned the court decision as "outrageously harsh" while Germany criticised "the shocking level" of repression.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian lawmakers adopted amendments that will toughen penalties for criminal charges used to silence critics. The changes include introducing a possible life sentence for high treason.

(With inputs from agencies)

