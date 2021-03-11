Russia vs Twitter: Kremlin says over 3,000 posts with illegal content still not deleted

Russia's telecommunications watchdog on Thursday said that Twitter has still not deleted over 3,000 posts with illegal content after Kremlin slowed down Twitter's services in the nation.

"As of March 11, 2021, more than 3,100 publications containing banned information have not been deleted," Roskomnadzor in a statement said on Thursday.

Watch |

The watchdog also said the social media has given no response to its request "to delete banned materials containing child pornography, pro-drug and suicide content."

It reiterated that the measures would not be applicable to photo, video and graphics shared on Twitter.

"The owners of the social media network should bring its work in Russia into compliance with our country's legislation," Roskomnadzor further said.

Also read | Social media coup: Russia slows down Twitter; Files cases against Facebook and Google

On Wednesday, Roskomnadzor said it was slowing down Twitter's services in Russia, alleging that the social media company failed to comply with its requests to take down contented related to child pornography, drug use and provoking minors to commit suicide.

Twitter, late on Wednesday, said that Russia's measures are to "block and throttle online public conversation".

It said that there is a "zero-tolerance" policy on "child sexual exploitation" and it did not encourage suicide and self-harm.