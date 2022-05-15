Russia unlikely to accelerate rate of advance in Ukraine next 30 days: UK defence intelligence

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Amid the Ukraine war, UK's defence intelligence said Russia has likely suffered losses of one-third of its ground force since February.

"Russian UAVs are vital for tactical awareness and directing artillery, but have been vulnerable to Ukranian anti-air capabilities," the intelligence report said.

Also Read: Ukraine can win this war, aggression does not pay, says NATO chief

The intelligence report claimed the "Russian forces are increasingly constrained by degraded enabling capabilities, continued low morale and reduced combat effectiveness".

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 15 May 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/VBPIqyrgA5



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/n6dBVZHAos — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) May 15, 2022 ×

President Vladimir Putin had declared a "special military operation" against Ukraine on February 24 as Russian troops invaded the neighbouring country, however, the invasion force was met with fierce resistance from Ukraine's Army.

Watch: Finland announces historic NATO membership bid

The British report claimed "Russia's Donbas offensive has lost momentum and fallen significantly behind schedule". Russian forces had declared earlier that it was concentrating its forces in the eastern region after its forces pulled back from areas around Kyiv.

"Russia has failed to achieve substantial territorial gains over the past month while sustaining consistently high levels of attrition," the report said.

The UK report claimed that "Russian bridging equipment has been in short supply" which has slowed down and restricted the offensive.

"Under the current condictions, Russia is unlikely to dramatically accelerate its rate of advance over the next 30 days," it said.



(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE



