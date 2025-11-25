/Will there be peace in Ukraine? Crunch talks in UAE ahead of Trump’s Thanksgiving deadline as overnight Russian strikes on Kyiv kills 6

American and Russian officials are holding secret negotiations in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (Nov 25) for peace in Ukraine, even as Moscow's deadly overnight strike on Kyiv killed at least six people. The meetings in the UAE come as US President Donald Trump set a Thanksgiving Day deadline for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to accept a peace plan. The Wednesday deadline followed the leak of a US 28‑point peace proposal that has sparked strong criticism. Over the weekend, European leaders put forward an alternative during talks in Geneva, and Zelensky is reportedly making adjustments to the US-drafted plan to better reflect Ukraine’s security priorities. Here is what is known, based on reports.

What is Zelensky doing to the Ukraine peace plan?

President Zelensky and his advisers are reportedly pushing to refine the US proposal in a way that preserves Ukraine’s sovereignty and avoids any sense of capitulation to Moscow. The original US draft would have asked Ukraine to cede some Russian-occupied territories, cap its army at 600,000 troops, and renounce future NATO membership ambitions. That version was strongly criticised in Kyiv and by European governments as favouring Russia. Zelensky is pressing for stronger security guarantees and safeguards, despite pressure from Washington to move fast on the peace effort. The European counter‑proposal, emerging from Geneva, omitted outright pro-Russian concessions and instead envisaged freezing the current front line for future territorial negotiations. It also includes NATO-style security assurances for Ukraine — a formula Kyiv is said to be weighing seriously alongside the US draft.

Who are attending the UAE crunch talks?

The Abu Dhabi talks are being led on the American side by US Army Secretary Dan Driscoll. Also involved are Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. A Russian delegation is present, though names have not been publicly announced. According to some reports, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief, Kyrylo Budanov, is participating separately, focusing specifically on security guarantees. This marks the first direct US-Russia diplomatic engagement on Ukraine since Trump pushed for a rapid-resolution plan. The US proposal has reportedly been slimmed down from 28 to around 19 points, aiming to concentrate on key issues such as territorial concessions and military limits, while preserving core American demands. Russia has described the plan as a “good basis,” but continues to insist that Ukraine remain politically and militarily subordinate. Meanwhile, Ukraine is demanding enforceable NATO-style protections and refuses to give up land.

Will there be peace by Thanksgiving?

Despite Trump's claims of “big progress”, obstacles remain. The issues of territorial disputes, reliable security guarantees, and the looming Thanksgiving deadline are difficult to reconcile. Continuing Russian military advances in contested areas and the drone and missile strikes on Kyiv underscore Moscow’s leverage on the ground. European leaders are following the UAE negotiations closely, engaging virtually and urging a “just and lasting peace” without compromising Ukrainian sovereignty.

Analysts suggest that a full, formal agreement by Thanksgiving is unlikely. Yet, to satisfy Trump’s demand and show momentum, some form of interim deal — possibly a ceasefire through to Christmas — could be on the table. It is increasingly likely that Zelensky may need to engage directly again with Trump to negotiate the most sensitive issues, particularly territory, even though there is no public confirmation from the White House about any such meetings.

Meanwhile, the war continues. The overnight Russian attack on Kyiv reportedly involved more than 460 drones and 22 missiles and hit infrastructure and energy systems.