Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow claims two killed as Ukraine shells border regions

A Russian official said that two civilians were killed on Friday (June 2) in shelling on the Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine.

Ukraine has intensified shelling over the past few days, which forced thousands of residents to flee villages near Russia's southwestern border.

Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram that shelling had struck a section of road in the town of Maslova Pristan, which is some 15 kilometres from Ukraine's northern Kharkiv region.

"Two women were travelling in one of them. They died from their injuries on the spot," he said, also stating that shell fragments had struck passing cars.

In another post later in the day, Gladkov said two more people had been injured and an industrial facility had caught fire after shelling in the town of Shebekino.

While speaking to the news agency AFP, Belgorod mayor Valentin Demidov said that a total of 5,000 people had transited through the temporary shelters and registered in recent days, with many then going to stay with relatives.

He said, "We are trying to re-settle people as quickly as possible. We hope they will not have to be there (in temporary accommodation) for long but we have to prepare for anything."

In another message posted later on the day, Gladkov said residents from the town of Shebekino have poured into the region's main city, also called Belgorod.

Shebekino has been hit hard as Russian officials said it suffered heavy bombardment on Thursday as well as a cross-border incursion. According to Gladkov, more than 2,500 people were being evacuated from the Shebekino area.

Four homes have been damaged by shelling in the Bryansk region, which is north of Belgorod, said the governor. Meanwhile, the head of the neighbouring Kursk region said some buildings had been damaged in an overnight drone attack.

Similar reports emerged from the Smolensk region as long-range drones hit two towns overnight, the local governor there said. The head of Russia's Kaluga region said a blast had been reported in a forest. Ukraine claims it destroyed missiles Russia has intensified air strikes on several Ukrainian regions in over the past few days. On Friday, Ukraine said it had destroyed all 15 missiles and 21 drones from a new wave of overnight attacks that left two people wounded in Kyiv.

The chief of the capital's city administration, Sergiy Popko, said on Telegram: "In the last six days, (Russians) have already carried out six attacks on the city!"

Local authorities said that three people including a nine-year-old child were killed in Kyiv on Thursday after rocket fragments fell when Russia launched ballistic and cruise missiles on Kyiv. Estonian President in Ukraine As Estonian President Alar Karis visited Ukraine on Friday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he knew it would be "impossible" for Ukraine to join NATO while Russia was waging war on his country.

In a joint briefing in the Ukrainian capital with Estonian President Alar Karis, he said joining the alliance was still the best security guarantee for Kyiv.

"But we are adequate people and understand that we will not pull any NATO country into a war. And that's why we understand that we won't be a member of NATO while this war is ongoing. Not because we don't want to, because it's impossible," Zelensky said. I welcome President of Estonia @AlarKaris to Kyiv.



Estonia is among those whose assistance to our defense is the fastest and the largest, if you look at the ratio of aid to the country's GDP. Thank you for all your support!



🇺🇦🇪🇪 pic.twitter.com/hOQwm6sbMz — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 2, 2023 × Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

(With inputs from agencies)

