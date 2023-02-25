Russia-Ukraine war: Kyiv criticises China for 'betting on an aggressor'

Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky, slammed China for "betting on aggressor" in the aftermath of Beijing's peace proposal.

Podolyak tweeted, "If you claim to be a global player, you don't offer an unrealistic plan. You don't bet on an aggressor who broke international law and will lose the war."

China has said that it hopes to play a constructive role in resolving the issue between Ukraine and Russia and also floated a 12-point foreign ministry paper for a gradual de-escalation between the warring nations.

Russia commented on the plan and said that it welcomed the proposals to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement that Moscow was open to achieving the goals of the "special military operation" through political and diplomatic means.

Zakharova said, "We appreciate the sincere desire of our Chinese friends to contribute to resolving the conflict in Ukraine by peaceful means... We share the views of Beijing."

United States President Joe Biden told ABC News after China's proposal in an interview that the idea Beijing would be negotiating the outcome of the Ukraine war was not rational.

"(Russian President Vladimir) Putin's applauding it, so how could it be any good? I've seen nothing in the plan that would indicate that there is something that would be beneficial to anyone other than Russia if the Chinese plan were followed," Biden said.

"The idea that China is going to be negotiating the outcome of a war that's a totally unjust war for Ukraine is just not rational," he added.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Saturday that he will visit China in early April. His official visit is seen as an attempt to seek Chinese help with ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

While talking about the so-called peace plan, Biden said that the fact that China engages in peace efforts is a "good thing".

