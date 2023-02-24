Is Chinese manufacturer negotiating with Russian military for supplying Kamikaze drones?

China is reportedly planning to provide "kamikaze drones" to Russia for the Ukraine war, German magazine Der Spiegel reported on Thursday (February 24) without citing specific sources.

The report mentioned that the Russian military is apparently negotiating mass production of drones as they engaged in talks with Chinese drone manufacturer Xi'an Bingo Intelligent Aviation Technology.

The negotiations will deepen the West's underlying concerns over the possibility of China supplying "lethal weapons" to Russia for the ongoing war.

The report also mentions that the tech firm has reportedly agreed to manufacture and test 100 ZT-180 prototype drones. It is believed that the company will deliver the drones to the Russian Defence Ministry by April.

Analysts and military experts have previously said that the ZT-180 is capable of carrying a 35- to 50-kg warhead.

The report comes on the day when China said that it hopes to play a constructive role in resolving the issue between Ukraine and Russia. Beijing also came up with a 12-point foreign ministry paper for a comprehensive ceasefire and a gradual de-escalation between the warring nations.

The company denies the report

However, a report today by VICE World News mentioned that the Chinese drone manufacturer has denied it has any commercial dealings with Russia.

A contractor for Xi'an Bingo told the media outlet that the drone maker had no business relationships with Russia and also declined to comment any further. As quoted by VICE, the company said, "Bingo Intelligent has no commercial contact with Russia."

Concerns over weapons supply to Russia

The Western nations have provided military assistance to the war-ravaged Ukraine to help in its fight against Russia. But in recent days, the Ukrainian allies have also raised concerns over the supply of advanced weapons to Russia. Countries, including the US, and Germany have even warned China not to sell weapons to Moscow, saying that any such move would have severe consequences.

Some experts have claimed that amid severe Western sanctions imposed on Russia, the nation is believed to have bought weaponry from Iran and North Korea, including drones from the former. However, there is no official confirmation.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Russian trade data showed that Chinese state-owned defence companies have exported technology such as navigation equipment and fighter jet parts to Russia during the war.

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

