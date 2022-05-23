Russia to deploy Sarmat ICBM this year, confirms Roscosmos chief

As the war in Ukraine enters its fourth month, Russian space agency head Dmitry Rogozin confirmed Russia will deploy the RS-28 Sarmat Intercontinental Ballistic Missile(ICBM) later this year.

Rogozin said the "test launches" will be scheduled throughout the year and the ICBM may be deployed by this fall.

Russia had confirmed last month that it had completed the first test launch of the Sarmat ballistic missile. The Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile was touted by President Putin as an "invincible" weapon as he congratulated the Army on the successful test.

The Russian president had said the Sarmat ensure Russia's security against "external threats and make those who, in the heat of aggressive rhetoric, try to threaten our country, think twice".

Russia's defence forces had tested the missile in Plesetsk cosmodrome in northern Russia.

"Sarmat is the most powerful missile with the longest range of destruction of targets in the world, which will significantly increase the combat power of our country's strategic nuclear forces," the Russian defence ministry claimed.

The missile has the capability to elude defence systems and can transport multiple warheads.

