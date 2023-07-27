Russia: Six killed in helicopter crash in Siberia
Moscow, Russia Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 03:11 PM IST
A helicopter crash Thursday (July 27) in the southern Siberian region of Altai killed six people, the local branch of the emergency situations ministry said.
The ministry said that while landing a "private Mi-8 helicopter hit electrical wires" and caught fire, adding that according to preliminary information "13 people were on board, six of them died".
