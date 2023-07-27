ugc_banner

Russia: Six killed in helicopter crash in Siberia

Moscow, Russia Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 03:11 PM IST

A helicopter crash in the southern Siberian region of Altai killed six people 

A helicopter crash Thursday (July 27) in the southern Siberian region of Altai killed six people, the local branch of the emergency situations ministry said. 

The ministry said that while landing a "private Mi-8 helicopter hit electrical wires" and caught fire, adding that according to preliminary information "13 people were on board, six of them died". 

more to follow... 

