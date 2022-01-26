Russia sends more fighter planes for drills in Belarus

In what can add to the already high tensions in Europe, Russia has sent additional fighter jets for military drills. Russian Ministry of Defence released a video on Wednesday (January 26). Russia's Su-35 fighter jets have relocated to Belarusian airfields. This manoeuvre has come as Ukraine crisis shows no signs of dying down.

The Interfax news agency said on Friday, that Russia has send two battalions of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to Belarus.

Russia and Belarus will hold joint military exercises "Allied Resolve" to work out the issues of suppressing and repelling external aggression and countering terrorism Russian State agency RIA Novosti reported.

Also Read | Ukraine crisis: Joe Biden's rare sanction threat to Vladimir Putin; Russian media's narrative is different

Russia still has about 100,000 troops stationed along its border with Ukraine. The threat of invasion is high and though Russia claims that it does not want to invade Ukraine, it is widely perceived to be creating pretext for an invasion. Russia has made it clear that it is dead against inclusion of Ukraine in North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), the military grouping that was formed as a bulwark against Soviet Union. Russia views expansion of NATO near its eastern borders as an attempt to meddle in its sphere of influence.

Belarus President Aleksander Lukashenko is considered to be a staunch ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia's drills with Belarus have come as the West, mainly US has moved to provide weapons to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies)