Russia says West supplying F-16 jets to Ukraine would carry 'colossal risks'

At a time when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is in Japan to drum up support for his cause at the G7 summit, Russia has warned the Western world that providing Kyiv with F-16 fighter jets would be a 'colossal risk'.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko was responding to questions about the implications of Ukraine receiving the advanced, multi-role fighter aircraft.

“We see that Western countries are still adhering to the escalation scenario. It involves colossal risks for themselves," said Grushko.

“In any case, this will be taken into account in all our plans, and we have all the necessary means to achieve the goals we have set.” Ukrainian prez pushes for the aircraft Zelensky has been pushing the Western allies to supply the F-16 jets for months now. The Ukrainian leader discussed the proposition yet again with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

“Following their discussion at Chequers earlier this week, the prime minister reiterated that the UK would continue to provide Ukraine with the military assistance needed to win the war and secure a just peace. The prime minister updated President Zelenskiy on the very positive progress at the G7 so far, including new sanctions against Russia and the provision of fighter jets," read a statement released by 10, Downing Street.

Zelensky received the booster shot of confidence for his pursuit after US President Joe Biden on Friday said the White House would be willing to back a joint international effort to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 and other modern fighter jets.

ALSO READ | Russia, China come down heavy on G7 after grouping targets them Kyiv wants the F-16 desperately Kyiv is in desperate need of more arms and advanced jets, especially after Moscow's Wagner private military unit claimed it had finally managed to take full control of the ruined eastern city of Bahamut after months of vicious fighting.

Colonel Yuri Ignat, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman asserted the significance of the F-16 saying ground troops will benefit from its use. "We need F-16s to become an integral part of our air defence. These fighters can engage aerial targets from both high and low altitudes," said Ignat, adding that the jets can carry advanced weapons. "By utilising F-16s, our ground troops will be able to swiftly liberate occupied Ukrainian territories by targeting enemy command posts, military groups and logistics supply chains."

