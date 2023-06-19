Russia says one of its warships rescued 68 passengers from boat in Mediterranean

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Monday (June 19) 68 people were rescued by a warship and cargo ship overnight from a boat in the Mediterranean Sea. The ministry said in a statement that the Admiral Gorshkov warship had been the first to receive a distress call from the Avalon, which it described as a "yacht-type vessel" flying the Greek and German flags.

The statement further mentioned that the Gorshkov and the cargo vessel, the Pizhma, carried out a successful rescue operation and the passengers were given medical assistance and transferred to Greek coastguard boats off the island of Kalymnos.

The ministry said that the frigate crews were performing tasks as part of the permanent formation of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, and the dry cargo ship "Pyzhma" escorted by it.

Admiral Gorshkov warship Earlier this year in April, the frigate Admiral Gorshkov and the tanker Kama arrived in Jeddah and left less than 24 hours later after a "long arranged" visit.

According to Russia's defence ministry, the port call was the first by a Russian warship in about 10 years. It added that the two ships took on food and drinking water in the Red Sea port.

Admiral Gorshkov and the Kama were part of a group of Russian Northern Fleet vessels that left in January and have taken part in two exercises, in the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea. One of the exercises was with China and South Africa.

In January, Russian President Vladimir Putin deployed the frigate of Admiral Gorshkov class, which is armed with Zircon hypersonic missiles.

Zircon missiles have a range of 900 km and can travel at several times the speed of sound, making it difficult to defend against them.

Reports have mentioned that Admiral Gorshkov is one of Russia's leading warships and has been used in the past to test and deploy hypersonic missiles.

At the time it was launched, it was said that the warship is combat-ready and will train in the Atlantic, Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean before it will be added to the military service.

(With inputs from agencies)

