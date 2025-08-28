/Russia says it's ready for peace but 'military operation will continue' - What does that mean?

Russia carried out a large overnight strike on Kyiv that killed at least 15 people, including four children, according to Ukrainian officials. President Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack “Moscow’s answer to diplomatic efforts” to end the war.

How does Moscow justify it?

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was no contradiction between the attack and Russia’s push for peace talks. “The special military operation continues. You can see that strikes on Russian infrastructure, often on Russian civilian infrastructure, by the Kyiv regime are also continuing. The Russian armed forces are also carrying out their tasks,” he told reporters. Peskov insisted Russia was striking “military and military-related infrastructure” and repeated that Moscow does not deliberately target civilians.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"The Russian armed forces are also carrying out their tasks. As stated, they continue to strike military and military-related infrastructure. The strikes are successful, the targets are being destroyed, and the special military operation continues. At the same time, Russia remains interested in continuing the negotiation process in order to achieve our goals through political and diplomatic means,” he said.

What weapons were used?

The Russian Defence Ministry said it carried out a “group strike” using hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, drones and high-precision air-launched missiles, aimed at military-industrial facilities and air bases. Ukraine, meanwhile, said it struck two Russian oil refineries with drones. Moscow confirmed one was hit but said the fire had been put out and fuel supplies were stable.

What did Europe say?