/'Putin killed civilians...': UK, EU summon Russian envoy after deadly strikes hit British Council building, EU’s offices in Ukraine

The British government has summoned Russia’s ambassador after missile and drone strikes on Kyiv killed at least 15 people and damaged the British Council building, Foreign Secretary David Lammy confirmed. “Putin’s strikes last night killed civilians, destroyed homes and damaged buildings, including the British Council and EU Delegation in Kyiv…. We have summoned the Russian Ambassador,” Lammy said in a post on X.

EU also takes diplomatic action

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said she had spoken to European diplomats in Kyiv following the strike that damaged the EU’s offices. She announced that Brussels would also summon the Russian envoy. “I confirm that we will be summoning the Russian chargé d’affaires. This meeting will still take place today,” EU spokesperson Anitta Hipper said. She added, “No diplomatic mission should ever be a target to two strikes. So this is our response to this question.”

Heavy toll from Russian attack in Ukraine

According to Ukrainian authorities, Russian attacks over the past 24 hours killed at least 24 civilians and injured 62 more. Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia launched 598 drones overnight, including Shahed drones and decoys, as well as 31 missiles. These included two Kh-47 Kinzhal ballistic missiles, nine Iskander-M or North Korean KN-23 missiles, and 20 Kh-101 cruise missiles. Air defences intercepted 563 drones and 26 missiles, but strikes still hit 13 sites, with debris falling on 26 others.

Zelensky urges tougher response

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the death toll in Kyiv had risen to 14, including three children. He described it as a “horrific and deliberate killing of civilians” and accused Russia of refusing to end the war. “Overnight in Kyiv, dozens of buildings were damaged: residential houses, office centers, civilian enterprises. Among them also the building where the European Union Delegation to Ukraine is located,” he said.

